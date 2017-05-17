Sheffield Wednesday: Dejphon Chansiri issues Owls rallying cry ahead of Huddersfield Town play-off semi-final second leg

Chairman Dejphon Chansiri has called on Wednesday’s fans to create an intimidating atmosphere at Hillsborough tonight.

A sold-out 32,600 crowd will cheer on the Owls in the second leg of their Championship play-off semi-final duel with Huddersfield Town.

Twelve months ago, Wednesday took a giant step towards reaching Wembley after beating Brighton and Hove Albion 2-0 in the first leg at S6.

Carlos Carvalhal’s men rose to the occasion at a hostile Hillsborough, with Ross Wallace and Kieran Lee on target either side of half-time.

In an extract from his Huddersfield programme notes, Chansiri says: “Night will fall, the lights will illuminate our lovely stadium and I am so looking forward to the atmosphere of what we all hope will be a memorable occasion.

“All I can ask as chairman is that you give your best to help the team as much as you can and then the players do the best that they can on the pitch.

“No one can ask for any more than the maximum that anyone can give and the only thing for certain tonight is that our support will be the best, as it has been all season.

“You have all given me so many memorable moments in the short time I have been here and not least the incredible scenes at our play-off against Brighton here at Hillsborough this time last season.

“I spoke to people who have been associated with Sheffield Wednesday for many years but have never seen anything like that night. It will never be forgotten, of course, but hopefully we can make new memories together that are equally special.”

To read Chansiri’s column in full, pick up a copy of Wednesday’s bumper Huddersfield programme. There are 132 pages in the one-off souvenir and the programme contains a comprehensive review of the campaign. It also features exclusive columns by Paul Thompson, who reported on the club in The Star for over three decades, and ex-Wednesday Press and PR officer Steve Chu.

The programme is priced at £5 and will be available around all areas of the ground.