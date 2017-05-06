Sheffield Wednesday: Doubts grow over Carlos Carvalhal’s Owls future

Carlos Carvalhal’s deal could end the moment Sheffield Wednesday get promoted to the Premier League.

The Star can confirm Carvalhal penned a one-year contract extension last year, tying him down to the Championship club until the summer of 2017.

Although the 51-year-old indicated publicly prior to the Play-Off Final defeat that he signed a three-year contract, it has emerged both parties ultimately agreed a one-year deal.

Wednesday did not at the time divulge the length of Carvalhal’s contract.

Shortly after extending his Owls stay, Carvalhal said: “I wanted one year - but the chairman wanted three.

“I don’t need four years contract. I don’t need money - I’m good with my life.”

In another confusing, bizarre twist, an unhappy Carvalhal threatened to walk out of his pre-match press conference at Wednesday’s Middlewood Road training ground yesterday after being quizzed over his long-term future.

Carvalhal, the winner of the April manager of the month award, said: “I will not answer about my personal life.

“Last season was the same questions, and the focus to me must go to the team, not myself. I am not important, Sheffield Wednesday is important.

“I want everyone to focus on their work, not on myself.”

The Owls will be targeting a seventh straight win for the first time since 1993 when they entertain Fulham in the final match of the regular season tomorrow. Three points for Carvalhal’s side could see them leapfrog Reading into third position.

“Everything is calm, quiet, everything is happy,” he said. “I want everyone to focus on the Fulham game.

“It is a situation I don’t want to talk about in this press conference, I want to talk about Sheffield Wednesday, we have achieved the play-offs. We have a lot of good things to talk about.

“My situation is not a problem, I don’t want to talk about it. I can decide whether I talk about my personal life or not.

“If you don’t change the conversation, I leave. Really, I will leave.”

Having already secured a play-off spot, Carvalhal has stated he will give an opportunity to his fringe players to shine this weekend.

Carvalhal, who has hinted he will rest wide man Ross Wallace, said: “We have a lot of players in the squad, who have played often, but not played in the last games. They have an opportunity to play on Sunday, to show everybody the value. This is important to us.

“We will not do a lap of honour, but a lap of appreciation to the fans.

“We are not celebrating nothing, we just want to say thank you to the support they have given us this season.”

