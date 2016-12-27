Sheffield Wednesday Exclusive: Callum McManaman close to Owls loan move from West Bromwich Albion

Sheffield Wednesday are close to agreeing a loan deal for Callum McManaman, The Star can reveal.

The Owls, who last night beat Championship leaders Newcastle United thanks to a goal from Glenn Loovens, were heavily linked with a move for the West Brom winger in the summer and he is now on the verge of a temporary switch when the transfer window reopens next week.

The 25-year-old, who underwent a medical at Wednesday’s training ground last week, would join until the end of the season.

Huyton-born McManaman, regarded as a versatile, tricky player, started his career at Wigan Athletic, lifting the FA Cup with the Latics three years ago. He was named man of the match in the final after tormenting Manchester City full-back Gael Clichy.

McManaman also enjoyed a loan spell at Blackpool before making his mark at Wigan.

McManaman was red carded after coming as a substitute for the Latics against the Owls almost two years ago following a two-footed challenge.

He left Wigan in January 2015, becoming Tony Pulis’s first signing for West Brom, who reportedly paid a fee in the region of £4.75m for his services.

McManaman has struggled to hold down a first-team place at the Hawthorns, making only four appearances this calendar year since he was accused of simulation in the Boxing Day loss at Swansea last year.

His only start this term came in the Baggies Checkatrade Trophy defeat away to Luton Town two months ago.

Predominantly right-footed, McManaman can play in a number of attacking positions, including on either wing or as a central second striker.

Wednesday’s options on the flanks have been limited of late, due to a shoulder injury picked up by another loan signing, Will Buckley, against Preston a few weeks ago,