Sheffield Wednesday Fan Column: Carlos Carvalhal’s new clothes weren’t answer for Owls after another season of play-off despair

I think the word I’m looking for is ‘heartbroken.’ Even more so than last season.

As I stood in the bathroom, being consoled by my play-off finalist boyfriend, I cried, said unrepeatable things about Fernando Forestieri and felt a seething that has reared its head numerous times this season.

I don’t want to feel anger towards Sheffield Wednesday. In many ways I’m proud that we have continued to be promotion contenders but we are not living the fairytale we were last season. There are expectations placed on the team because of last season and from the amount of money we have spent in the pursuit of promotion.

The play-off narrative this year was pitched as David (Wagner) vs Goliath; the big spending sleeper against the fairytale underdogs. Huddersfield are living the high we experienced last May. This season we are living the low that Brighton experienced against us but let’s not forget that it took penalties for The Terriers to get past us. Possession is only useful if you do something with it.

The team we played was virtually the same as the play-off final last May. I suppose my irritation comes from the use of our new recruits. Apart from Steven Fletcher and the much missed Gary Hooper, we are relying on the old guard to get us promoted.

It’s like Carlos went mad with the company credit card, bought designer clothes and now they’re left hanging in the wardrobe with their price tags still on, while he continues to slip into the comfortable old jeans he wears everyday.

So where do we go from here? There will be changes at Hillsborough next season. In what guise we don’t know yet. Carlos may leave and key players may decide that they can’t wait another season to be in the Premier League.

Whatever happens Wednesday have had another successful season. We have to shake this feeling off, make changes quickly and stop buying designer stuff that doesn’t fit.