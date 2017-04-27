Sheffield Wednesday Fans’ Column: Owls quietly go about their work but Gary Hooper is making plenty of noise

Let’s start this week by congratulating The Owls’ Under-23s on winning Professional Development League 2 North.

They’ll play Millwall in a play-off semi at Hillsborough on 8th May at 7pm and I urge Wednesdayites to get out and support them. At £3 for admission and free for season ticket holders it’ll be worth seeing the future of our club in action.

While the media wet themselves about Fulham being the ones to beat with their four consecutives wins, Wednesday have quietly moved into fourth with their fifth consecutive win. We’re being largely ignored as Leeds sink further and Fulham hypnotise people with their big wins.

What can’t be ignored is our embarrassment of riches up front. Carlos has such a problem choosing strikers these days that poor old Sam Winnall can’t even get into the squad.

I want to enthuse about Gary Hooper for a few paragraphs. Since his return from injury, he has made a difference to the team we never realised had been missed. His passing, holding the ball up and link up play has as been, if Ross Wallace allows me to use his word, “outstanding.”

His first half performance against Newcastle was one of the best I’ve seen this season. He hit the crossbar with a deft shot, shrugged defenders off the ball to deliver by line crosses and proved again what an unselfish player he is. Against Derby his assist for Fletcher and the control of his own goal, only galvanised my opinion that I’m a bit of fan.

Carlos is unlikely to deviate from 4-4-2, so it’s likely that Hooper and Fletcher will retain their positions. Fletcher provides the strength if not always the deftness of touch. Forestieri provides the flair and Nuhiu has suddenly turned into Marco Van Basten with his footwork.

Where does this leave Jordan Rhodes? A few more crosses in the air, slotted into the net will do his confidence a world of good.