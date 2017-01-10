Sheffield Wednesday: Fernando Forestieri extends contract

Fernando Forestieri has moved to end speculation about his future with Sheffield Wednesday by signing an extension to his contract.

The popular forward has signed a deal until the summer of 2020, extending his previous contract by a year.

The new deal will come as a significant boost to Wednesday given the future of Argentina-born Forestieri has been in doubt since the summer.

Forestieri caused controversy at the start of the season by refusing to travel and play for Wednesday's trip to Norwich City.

The decision came in the wake of reported interest from Newcastle United and Derby County - who had a £7million bid rejected - and raised doubts over his commitment to Wednesday.

Owls chairman Dejphon Chansiri insisted Forestieri was not for sale at any price.

He said: “Under no circumstances will we be selling our best players. We are building, not taking apart.

"Everybody at our club, and I repeat everybody, is now pulling in the same direction and will give nothing but complete commitment for the good of Sheffield Wednesday.”

And the forward himself subsequently apologised for the incident and insisted he has never wanted to leave the club.

Forestieri said: "I can only repeat that never once did I even consider leaving Sheffield Wednesday, and I am sorry if anyone ever thought that was the case."

But doubts continued as Forestieri failed to reach the heights of last season when he netted a career-best 15 goals after joining from Watford.

He appeared to be lacking the confidence which was on display so ferociously in the season which culminated in a play-off final appearance for Wednesday.

Forestieri has scored six goals in 21 appearances for the Owls so far this term.

He netted in three successive matches before a red card in the win over Preston North End in early December ended his impressive run of form.

With his new deal set to silence questions over his future, it will be expected that the 26-year-old only improves over the second half of the campaign as the Owls look to continue their promotion push.