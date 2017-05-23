Sheffield Wednesday: Fiercely loyal Dejphon Chansiri keeps Carlos Carvalhal’s dream alive

The dream lives on.

Carlos Carvalhal will lead Wednesday into battle next season.

Dejphon Chansiri

His future needed clarifying after the Owls’ heartbreaking play-off semi-final loss to Huddersfield Town and it was crucial a decision was made quickly. The last thing Wednesday needed was for the uncertainty to drag on.

Now everybody knows where they stand and Wednesday can plough on with planning for the 2017/18 campaign.

Other chairmen might have pulled the trigger and axed Carvalhal after two promotion near-misses.

But Dejphon Chansiri is not like most owners. The Thai businessman is a proud, principled person and is refreshingly loyal. He clearly believes Carvalhal is the right man to end the club’s 17-year top-flight exile.

Kieran Lee

Carvalhal said: “I have a very close relationship with the chairman.

“He is the best chairman I’ve worked with so far in my career.”

Whether you agree or not with Chansiri’s judgement, now is the time to get behind Carvalhal and the team.

A big summer beckons at Hillsborough, but you only have to glance at Brighton and Hove Albion to see what is possible. The Seagulls kept faith with manager Chris Hughton and carried on strengthening the team and their persistence eventually paid off.

The truth is Wednesday are not far away from mounting a serious automatic promotion challenge.

The first-team squad needs minor surgery. A sprinkling of quality must be added and the sooner the retained list is finalised the better. There are plenty of other individuals who also should be moved on.

The reality is their recruitment drive was not up to scratch in Carvalhal’s second season. There were too many poor buys and you would like to think the Owls have learned valuable lessons from past mistakes.

Wholesale changes are not required. Only four or five new faces should be on the agenda this time around.

It is also vital Wednesday hang on to their prized assets. Keiren Westwood, Tom Lees, Kieran Lee and Fernando Forestieri will all have their admirers. Can the Owls fend off possible summer bids for their top performers? Wednesday may have to balance the books to comply with Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations. So far under Chansiri, the Owls have not sold any of the crown jewels.

Carvalhal, little-known in this country when he was appointed in June 2015, deserves big credit for turning the club into a major Championship force. He has brought much-needed stability and Wednesday are looking up rather than down.

Expectations will be high again for next season, but Carvalhal has demonstrated he can handle the pressure.

Carvalhal started the project. He has built the team and it is only fit and proper he finishes the job off.

