Sheffield Wednesday: Football League confirm Championship play-off order

In-form Sheffield Wednesday will be involved in this year’s Championship play-offs - and the Football League have today provisionally confirmed the order for the end-of-season showdown.

The Owls, Reading and Huddersfield Town have booked their places in the tournament while Fulham are are three points ahead of Leeds United going into the final day.

Only a Cottagers defeat to Wednesday, who have won six in a row, and a Leeds victory at relegated Wigan Athletic, along with a 13-goal swing, would see Fulham miss out on a top-six finish. The last round of matches is scheduled for Sunday, May 7.

Here is the provisional Play-Offs order for the Sky Bet Championship:

Sat 13 May: 6th v 3rd (5:30pm)

Sun 14 May: 5th v 4th (12:00pm)

Tue 16 May: 3rd v 6th (7:45pm)

Wed 17 May: 4th v 5th (7:45pm)

Mon 29 May: Play-Off Final (3:00pm)

It was estimated that the Play-Off Final was worth £170 million to the winner last year. A stunning second half strike by Mohamed Diame helped Hull City see off the Owls.