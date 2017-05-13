Sheffield Wednesday: Glenn Loovens plays down talk of pressure ahead of the Owls’ Championship play-off semi-final

Captain Glenn Loovens has dismissed the notion that there is more pressure on Sheffield Wednesday to go up this season.

It is the second year on the bounce the Owls are competing in the Championship play-offs. Carlos Carvalhal’s charges missed out on promotion, losing 1-0 to Hull City in the showpiece final at Wembley.

Wednesday sealed a top-six finish this time around with a match to spare and will take on Huddersfield Town in the semi-finals of the competition. The first leg is at the John Smith’s Stadium tomorrow, kick-off 12pm.

When asked if there is more pressure on Wednesday to go one better, Loovens said: “I don’t think so. The pressure is on all four teams. All four teams want the same thing.

“We all know what is at stake so that’s the pressure on the game but I think it is the same thing for every team.

“We did so well last year and everyone expected us to do the same and maybe better. There are expectations but pressure is something that comes with football and you have to deal with.”

The Dutch defender thinks the Owls have grown on and off the pitch in the past 12 months.

“I think we are stronger than a year ago,” said Loovens. “I think the chairman has invested heavily in the squad and our squad has improved a lot this year.

“We have grown as a team and a club. If you see what the chairman is doing with the training ground, he’s improving everything he can.”

Wednesday stand potentially three matches away from ending their 17-year top-flight exile.

Loovens said: “We all know that Sheffield Wednesday is a big club with massive support so there’s only place where everybody involved in the club wants to go and that’s the Premier League.

“The club had to get a bit of an update which the chairman has done and I think we are ready to go up now.”

