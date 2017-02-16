Sheffield Wednesday: Goal hero Vincent Sasso is enjoying Owls limelight

After months of waiting patiently for a chance to impress, Vincent Sasso is enjoying being centre stage.

The former Nantes trainee struggled to force his way into Carlos Carvalhal’s plans in the first half of the campaign, making only one substitute appearance.

Vincent Sasso

But Sasso refused to be downhearted over his lack of first-team opportunities and continued to knuckle down and work hard in training.

An injury to Tom Lees at the start of February presented the genial Frenchman with a chance to prove his credentials at Wigan Athletic.

Alongside club captain Glenn Loovens, he has filled in admirably, helping Wednesday record back-to-back clean sheets in the victories against Wigan and Birmingham City.

And Sasso played an instrumental role in the midweek win over Blackburn Rovers, netting a superb first half brace to clinch a third straight victory for the Championship promotion hopefuls.

“The more you play, the more you are comfortable,” acknowledged Sasso. “The first game was my first for four months and that was difficult against Wigan.

“But with the training and playing games in the Championship, it has been good.

“Football is like life. Sometimes it is not easy, but you have to work and keep believing and stay focused and at one point, it will pay off.”

Sasso, who rejoined Wednesday on a full-time basis last August following a productive loan spell at Hillsborough during the 2015/16 season, admits it was “frustrating” not being involved but the 25-year-old added: “Tom and Glenn have been doing well and I have just had to wait for my time and now all the work pays off.

“I am happy, but the most important thing is to win.”

While he was delighted to get on the scoresheet and open his account in English football, Sasso insists he was more satisfied by being part of a winning cause.

He stressed: “I am happy with the goals. I like attacking all of the time though and even when I am defending, I try to follow the ball and contribute.

“But the most important thing is to win as we didn’t play well. The three points were the most important thing.”

Wednesday withstood a late rally from relegation-haunted Blackburn to chalk up their 11th Hillsborough success.

Sasso said: “We did not play very well, we know that. In the last game as well, we also didn’t play well, but we won and sometimes that is the most important thing.

“In one week or two weeks, nobody will remember that we struggled against Blackburn. But they will remember that we got the three points.”

