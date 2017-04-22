Sheffield Wednesday: History means nothing to Carlos Carvalhal as ‘bogey side’ Derby County visit Hillsborough

They have done it before this season and Sheffield Wednesday are looking to tear up the history books again this afternoon.

The Owls have not beaten today’s visitors Derby County since 2006, a run which covers 17 matches.

As Wednesday chase a vital win in the battle to secure a top six finish, head coach Carlos Carvalhal insists he pays no mind to what has happened in the past.

And he points to Monday’s win over Queens Park Rangers as an example of why history bears no influence.

“Against Queens Park Rangers we did not win since 2000 but we won the last game against Queens Park Rangers,” Carvalhal told The Star.

“If you check this almost two seasons now, we have broken a lot of things like that.

“If you do a review, you will see a lot of things that have not happened in the last ten years, we have broken these kind of things often.

“We do not care too much about that. We are not worried about that.

“Each game has a different history.

“We don’t look to the history of the games, we look to the present and what we can do.

“This is the most important.

“We will play a game tomorrow with 96 minutes, or 98 minutes, or whatever. And it is in this period we will make history.

“We live in that present and we will not live that day understanding what happened in the past.

“This is what we will focus on all the time.”

Recent history with Derby still leaves a bitter taste, even for Carvalhal.

The 2-0 defeat in the reverse fixture earlier this season hinged on a non-decision by referee James Linington.

A shot from Adam Reach was blocked on the line by the arm of Rams skipper Richard Keogh with the scoreline still goalless.

Linington failed to award a penalty which would have seen Keogh dismissed and the decision still rankles the Owls chief.

“It was the worst decision in the Championship of the year and it made a massive impact,” Carvalhal said.

“This is from the past now and we are just focusing on this game.

“What we want is to play football, Derby play football and the referee do the work normally, what we want. We don’t expect more than this.

“We go with the confidence and this is important.”

This will go down as another disappointing campaign for Derby who will miss out on the top six.

But there is optimism under the new regime of Gary Rowett and Carvalhal believes they will be stronger next season when the former Birmingham City boss truly begins work with the squad.

“He is a good manager,” Carvalhal said. “He did very well with Birmingham.

“Birmingham play different to Derby.

“I think when he arrived at Derby, they had a type of culture of football and Rowett has a different view of the football.

“He needs time and probably needs players to play the football he wants. He said that, it is not me.

“I agree because when you want to play the football you like, the philosophy changes and you need different players.

“But because he is a coach with a capacity, I think he will do that, especially next season when I think Derby will be strong in the competition.

“What I know now, they have a good coach, good players, they have organisation.

“This is what we are focused on.

“We try to understand how they will play, and try to do the correct things to achieve the three points.”