Sheffield Wednesday: I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for Preston North End, says Adam Reach

Adam Reach has credited Preston North End for giving him the chance to sign for Sheffield Wednesday.

The winger spent last season on loan at Deepdale and it was there that Reach’s performances drew the attentions of Owls head coach Carlos Carvalhal.

Wednesday went on to break their transfer record to secure the 23 year-old, paying Middlesbrough £5million and Reach ahead of today’s match between the Owls and his old side, Reach admits he owes a lot to the Lilywhites.

However, though recognising that Preston will provide a stern test to Wednesday’s attempt to make it four wins in a row, Reach is confident he and his team mates can make the trip back to Sheffield with three points in the bag.

“I thoroughly enjoyed my time at Preston,” he said.

“Maybe this move to Sheffield Wednesday would not have come about if I hadn’t done so well at Preston.

“They have had a similar season to the one last season.

“They’re not too far off the play-offs, and like many teams, think they can finish in the top six. It will be a tough game.

“It’s always a good atmosphere at Deepdale, but I think we have enough in the locker to come away with all three points.”

Reach was also in familiar surroundings on Boxing Day, with the Newcastle United fan playing an important role in helping Wednesday defeat his boyhood club.

The victory has raised confidence levels in the Hillsborough camp, but Reach has hammered home the need for Wednesday’s players to concentrate on the challenges immediately ahead.

“It was a massive win (at Newcastle), to show to ourselves that we can go to places like St James’ Park,” he said.

“Our confidence is high, but we now have a couple of tough games coming up.

“I am a Newcastle fan so it was a dream to play at St James’ Park. It was even better to come away with a win.”

Reach added: “When I came here we were playing well, but in certain games it just wasn’t quite clicking.

“We have got that now, the team has settled a little bit more, everyone is fighting for their places, training is good and we are taking that into games.

“It’s all coming together now.”