Sheffield Wednesday: If you can’t play twice in three days, you shouldn’t be a footballer - Barry Bannan

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Barry Bannan has disagreed with Carlos Carvalhal over the head coach’s assertion that the heavy fixture schedule played a part in the Owls’ dropping points over the holidays.

Disappointing performances against Preston North End and Wolves led to dropped points but, perhaps crucially, Wednesday stretched their unbeaten run to five games.

Carvalhal believes the short turnaround in games were a contributing factor in the dour displays, stating It is not realistic to expect players to play at the top of their performance with two games in three days.”

However, Bannan went against the argument put forward by his boss by claiming that the players can’t use the fixture list as an excuse for under-performing.

“It is the same for everybody in the league,” said Bannan on the Football’s League schedule and whether the players had been feeling the effects.

“Everybody has to do it. It is part and parcel of the league. It has not changed.

“It has been the same for many years. It is nothing to do with playing two games in three days.”

Bannan added: “We have been doing it for years now. I think if you can’t play two games in three days you shouldn’t really be playing football.”