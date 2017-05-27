Sheffield Wednesday: In-form George Hirst backed to shine for England in Toulon tournament

Development squad boss Neil Thompson is convinced George Hirst’s international experiences will only benefit his long-term development.

Hirst, who has made two senior Owls appearances, is currently away with the England squad ahead of the prestigious Toulon tournament, which takes place in France.

George Hirst

The striker is in an 18-man squad from a mixture of age groups, ranging from this season’s Under-18s, U19s and U20s.

Hirst is full of confidence, having netted 32 goals for the Owls’ U18s and U23s this season. He also bagged a double in Wednesday’s recent Professional Development League 2 National Championship success over Hull City.

Thompson told The Star: “It is a fantastic achievement for George to be in the England squad and it is what he deserves. He’s had a terrific season and scored a lot of goals. Playing for his country will continue his development.

“For George, he has to carry on learning, listen to the coaches and keep doing the right things.

“George makes it uncomfortable for centre-backs. He runs in behind and gets between the sticks.

“He has a super work ethic and is a great lad to work with.”

The Three Lions, aiming to defend their title, take on Angola in their first match in Group A on Monday. Three days later England face Cuba and they round off the group stages with a clash against Japan on June 4.

Group B consists of Bahrain, Ivory Coast, France and Wales while Group C features Brazil, Indonesia, Czech Republic and Scotland. The first placed teams from each group will progress to the semi-finals on June 8, alongside one runner-up. The final is scheduled for June 10.

*Goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith will link up with England’s U21s for a training camp at St Georges Park in early June.

