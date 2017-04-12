Sheffield Wednesday: In-form Steven Fletcher pleased to be back among goals after ‘frustrating’ Owls spell

Steven Fletcher has vowed to do all he can to help the Owls finish the season strongly.

The lanky striker is in a rich vein of form, having plundered three goals in his last two starts.

Fletcher is delighted to be back among the goals and is relieved to have reclaimed a starting berth. Head coach Carlos Carvalhal has mainly utilised Fletcher’s qualities as a substitute in 2017.

And Fletcher made his first Owls start in nearly three months in their victory at Rotherham United last week. He repaid Carvalhal’s faith by scoring a first half brace.

He told The Star: “It is nice to be starting again.

“It has been frustrating but I’m glad I’m back. I have come back in and done what I get paid to do which is score goals.”

Fletcher said hard graft was the key to him forcing his way back into Carvalhal’s plans.

“It is obviously frustrating for any player as you want to start games but I kept working hard in training,” said the . “I didn’t let it affect me.

“It doesn’t matter who plays as long as we put in big performances and get the three points.

“Dan [Daniel Pudil] and I haven’t been playing recently but we have come in and put in big performances.”

Competition for places is fierce in the forward department at Hillsborough. Carvalhal had the luxury of naming Sam Winnall, Jordan Rhodes and Fernando Forestieri against high-flying Newcastle United.

Fletcher said: “I’ve played at clubs who have a lot of strikers and where there is good competition. We need as much firepower as we can get if we want to go on to bigger things.

“Sam and Jordan have been great additions to the team. Jordan has done great since he’s come in.”

Wednesday play twice over the Easter period, starting at home to Cardiff City on Friday.

“We have five games to go and have another big game Friday,” said Fletcher. “It helps us having a big squad.

“We play Friday and Monday so the gaffer can make changes.

“Everybody is playing twice over the Easter period, not just us. It is a big task for everybody but we are looking forward to it.”

