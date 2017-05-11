Sheffield Wednesday: ‘Incredible’ Keiren Westwood is ‘one of the best in the league’

Wednesday are blessed to have a goalkeeper at the peak of his powers heading into the play-offs.

Yet again Keiren Westwood has underlined why he is one of the best shot-stoppers outside of the Premier League.

Time and time again Westwood has produced critical match-winning saves to earn the Owls points in the past three seasons. The errors have been few and far between.

Westwood is a huge presence at the back and a big-match player. It wouldn’t be a surprise in the slightest if the Republic of Ireland international made a number of telling contributions over the coming matches.

His stellar form culminated in him pipping Sam Hutchinson to Wednesday’s player of the year award. Westwood scooped the prize, having kept 15 out of the Owls’ 16 Championship clean sheets.

“Keiren is a good guy and I like him so much,” said left-back Daniel Pudil. “He works so hard.

“It is incredible how many clean sheets he has kept in the last three years. He’s definitely right up there as one of the best in the league.”

Wednesday will be looking to keep it tight when they go to Huddersfield Town on Sunday in the first leg of the semi-final. The return leg takes place at Hillsborough next Wednesday.

Pudil said: “Keiren always pulls off great saves and helps the team to keep clean sheets but it is not just about him. It is about the whole team working really well. It’s why we have kept so many clean sheets this season.”

The Owls’ defence will be tested by the Terriers, who like to play high-octane football.

“We have to go for the semi-finals with clear minds, play our football and enjoy every single second on the pitch,” said Pudil.

“We know we are good players and I think we can do it this year.

“It’s great work from everyone at the club to achieve back-to-back play-offs.

“Everyone from the chairman, the players and the management staff have done their job over the last two years.

“We didn’t take that last step last year, but everyone is focused on going to the final this year.”