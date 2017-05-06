Sheffield Wednesday: It’s no fluke that the Owls are in the play-offs, insists Carlos Carvalhal

Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal is adamant his side are in the Championship play-offs on merit.

The Owls secured a top-six finish for the second year on the trot with a hard-fought victory at Ipswich Town last weekend.

Carvalhal said: “Sometimes when a club achieves one play-off, this time in the Championship which is very hard, there can be a lot of factors. One is a little luck, with momentum sometimes a team can achieve something.

“But when you achieve this in two seasons, it’s not lucky any more. The work is there. The quality of the work, players and football can get you into the play-offs in two seasons.

“That is so hard to achieve, only Brighton and ourselves have reached that position. This is what we are working hard to achieve at Sheffield Wednesday. Our base is very strong, in successive years to have reached the top six is very good. The play-offs - semi-finals and final - many things can happen, and we must be ready.”

Carvalhal is considering making a number of changes for tomorrow’s meeting with sixth-placed Fulham. Midfield pair Sam Hutchinson (calf) and David Jones (illness) are pushing for first-team recalls. Joe Wildsmith, Liam Palmer, Morgan Fox, Vincent Sasso, Callum McManaman, Jordan Rhodes and Sam Winnall could also be involved.

Carvalhal said: “Fulham are a good team; we drew against them away and we played very well.

“It’s a game which will decide nothing, regarding the play-offs. We must respect the game, of course, but we are focussed on the play-offs - we must be - because they will be the most important games. But, we will take Sunday seriously. This part of the job (reaching the play-offs) is done.

“We will fight for the three points, but we won’t be looking at which team we will face (in the play-offs).”

