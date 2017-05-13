Sheffield Wednesday: Jack Hunt can’t wait for Huddersfield reunion

Jack Hunt is relishing the prospect of facing Huddersfield Town in the Championship play-off semi-finals.

The Owls full-back came through the Terriers academy, making 121 appearances for the West Yorkshire club.

Jack Hunt

Hunt said: “It will be a great occasion for Yorkshire.

“I have a few buddies there but there have been a vast amount of changes since I was there and it is four or five years ago now. The same chairman is still there and he has done really well to put the club in the position he has and congratulations to them. But all my focus is on us.

“It will be tough but we are confident.”

Hunt has praised the job David Wagner has done in turning his old club into promotion contenders, saying: “Huddersfield have been fantastic and they deserve a lot of credit. The chairman has backed the manager and he has made some fantastic signings. But we will be looking to spoil it for them.”

It is the second year on the trot Wednesday have qualified for the play-offs.

“Experience helps and we have had another 46 games building relationships and we have made some really good signings,” said Hunt. “The strengfth in depth is better than what it was last season.”

