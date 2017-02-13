Sheffield Wednesday: Jordan Rhodes aiming for three on the spin when Owls take on Blackburn Rovers

Jordan Rhodes has set his sights on leading the Owls to a third successive Championship victory when they entertain his old club Blackburn Rovers tomorrow night.

Carlos Carvalhal’s side are two points clear in the play-off positions, with a game in hand over seventh-placed Norwich after a run of just two defeats in their last 14 matches.

Sam Winnall celebrates his goal with Jordan Rhodes

And Rhodes, who registered in Friday’s victory over Birmingham City, is calling on the team to maintain their focus.

The striker told The Star: “It is nice to start on the front foot and get a few decent results but it will mean nothing if we don’t back it up against Blackburn. We will have to dust ourselves down and prepare right to come out of the blocks against a tough Blackburn team.”

Buoyed after opening his Owls account, Rhodes is relishing the prospect of lining up against a side, third-from-bottom and two points shy of safety.

The Scotland international spent three-and-a-half-years at Ewood Park, hitting 85 goals in 169 appearances, before heading to Middlesbrough in February 2016 for an undisclosed fee.

Rhodes said: “It will be nice to see some old faces. I’ve kept in touch with a few of the lads since I left.”

The 27-year-old is expected to partner Sam Winnall up front against Owen Coyle’s side. Winnall put in a hard-working performance versus the Blues and headed in the killer second after an inch perfect delivery by Jack Hunt.

“It was a terrific goal and a great header by Sam and it was nothing more than we deserved,” acknowledged Rhodes, who has initially joined the Owls on loan until the end of the season from Boro which will be turned permanent in the summer. “Sam also set up Adam [Reach] for the third and Adam took his goal great.”