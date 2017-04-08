Sheffield Wednesday: Jordan Rhodes backed to end mini goal drought

Jack Hunt has backed striker Jordan Rhodes to rediscover his goal-scoring touch in Wednesday’s promotion charge.

Rhodes, who will join the Championship club on a permanent basis in the summer following the expiry of his loan deal, has failed to find the back of the net in his last five Owls outings. The 27-year-old is still searching for his best form, having notched only three goals in 12 starts since moving to Hillsborough.

But full-back Hunt, who played alongside Rhodes at Huddersfield Town, told The Star: “We all know what Jordan can do. He is going to be massive for us.

“He’s experienced and his goal-scoring record speaks for itself.

“Jordan thrives on crosses into the box. His movement is fantastic.

“I think we could have done more to help him score more goals.

“But he’s done a lot of other good things. He has held the ball up well and has been a real outlet for us in turning the back four of other teams.”

Rhodes is in line to start at home to Newcastle United tonight, kick-off 5:30pm, but the Owls will be without the services of Sam Hutchinson (calf).

Diminutive forward Fernando Forestieri could play a part after shrugging off a knee problem.

Hunt believes Wednesday require four wins from their remaining six fixtures to seal a top-six spot.

“I think four wins will definitely do it for us,” he said. “We are going to see a lot more twists and turns.

“I don’t think it (the play-offs) is set in stone. Every point is going to be big for us.

“If it goes to the last day and we know we have to beat Fulham at Hillsborough in front of a sell-out crowd, we are confident of doing that because the fans get right behind us. I’m sure everyone in there will be up for it.

“We had to do it against Cardiff last season and we performed really well and we are confident we can do it again.

“If we pick up the points and perform as well as we know we can, it won’t come to the last game.”

