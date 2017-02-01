Sheffield Wednesday: Jordan Rhodes’ first day call - Let’s go one better than Wembley

Jordan Rhodes has vowed to help Sheffield Wednesday go one better than a trip to Wembley this season after completing his move from Middlesbrough.

Rhodes sat amongst Owls fans in May as Wednesday lost 1-0 to Hull City in the Play-Off Final and felt the disappointment of falling at the final hurdle in their bid to secure a passage to the Premier League.

Now the 26 year-old says he will work hard to ensure that there won’t be a repeat of the disappointment experienced at the end of the last campaign.

“The club came close to going up last year,” he said.

“I was one of the spectators at Wembley and it was a sad sight not to see them get over the line after such a great season.

“The players did really well and the fans turned up in their numbers and hopefully this year it can be one step further whether that is by the play-offs or the top two.

“Everyone will be working as hard as they can and push in the same direction to hopefully get this club to the level where it wants to be.

Rhodes was blown away by the level of support for Wednesday at Wembley with the fans turning out in huge numbers and creating an electric atmosphere at the national stadium.

“The support was phenomenal that day,” he added.

“It was a pity for everyone really because the fans and players gave their all for all 40 games or whatever it was, to come just that one goal short is a pity.”

On the move, he added: “I’m chuffed to bits. It’s a club that I’ve held dear to my heart for a few years now. I’ve got very good memories of playing at Hillsborough.

“I’ve always said that Hillsborough is my favourite away ground and to have it as a home ground, I’m really looking forward to playing there.

The fans make it what it is. There’s real great tradition about the club and I’m looking forward to getting started.”

READ MORE:

The day Rhodes announced himself to the Owls faithful with a masterclass at Hillsborough