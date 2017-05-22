Sheffield Wednesday: Jordan Rhodes left out of Scotland squad for World Cup qualifier against England

Sheffield Wednesday striker Jordan Rhodes has been dropped by Scotland ahead of their World Cup qualifier with England next month.

Rhodes was not included in Gordon Strachan’s squad, but his Owls teammates Barry Bannan and Steven Fletcher have made the cut.

Steven Fletcher, left, and Barry Bannan

It was a dismal end to the season for Rhodes. He lost his place in the starting line-up and has failed to score since March 4.

The 27-year-old was heavily criticised for not taking a penalty in Wednesday’s Championship play-off semi-final defeat to Huddersfield Town last week.

Scotland welcome England to Hampden Park on June 10, kick-off 5pm.

Celtic midfielder Stuart Armstrong, whose effervescent display earned him the man-of-the-match award on his Scotland debut against Slovenia in March, is one of six Celtic players included in the squad.

Aberdeen, Celtic’s opponents in next weekend’s Scottish Cup Final, are represented by centre half Mark Reynolds, previously of Sheffield Wednesday, and midfielder Kenny McLean.

Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser will be hoping to make his debut, having been denied a first cap due to injury against Canada and Slovenia, while ex-Sheffield United winger Jamie Murphy has been recalled to the squad after Brighton and Hove Albion’s promotion to the English Premier League.

Scotland squad:

Goalkeepers

Craig Gordon (Celtic)

Jack Hamilton (Heart of Midlothian)

David Marshall (Hull City)

Allan McGregor (Hull City)

Defenders

Ikechi Anya (Derby County)

Christophe Berra (Ipswich Town)

Stephen Kingsley (Swansea City)

Russell Martin (Norwich City)

Charlie Mulgrew (Blackburn Rovers)

Mark Reynolds (Aberdeen)

Andrew Robertson (Hull City)

Kieran Tierney (Celtic)

Midfielders

Stuart Armstrong (Celtic)

Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday)

Scott Brown (Celtic)

Tom Cairney (Fulham)

Darren Fletcher (West Bromwich Albion)

Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth)

James Forrest (Celtic)

James McArthur (Crystal Palace)

John McGinn (Hibernian)

Kenny McLean (Aberdeen)

James Morrison (West Bromwich Albion)

Robert Snodgrass (West Ham United)

Forwards

Steven Fletcher (Sheffield Wednesday)

Leigh Griffiths (Celtic)

Chris Martin (Derby County)

Jamie Murphy (Brighton and Hove Albion)

Steven Naismith (Norwich City)

