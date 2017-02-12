Sheffield Wednesday: Jordan Rhodes swept up in emotion of his first Owls goal

‘Emotional’ was the word used by most as Jordan Rhodes marked his Hillsborough debut with a goal in Sheffield Wednesday’s win over Birmingham City on Friday night.

The deadline day signing headed in the opener after just nine minutes before sprinting 50 yards to celebrate the strike with his dad Andy, who is the Owls’ goalkeeping coach.

The huge embrace between father and son showed how much the goal meant and Rhodes jnr admitted it was ‘special’ moment.

“It is certainly one of the more emotional goals I’ve ever scored for a number of reasons which I won’t go into,” he said.

“It was special to celebrate it with my dad.

“As a striker, you live for scoring goals and fortunately against Birmingham I managed to start and get a goal. It was fantastic to win.”

Jordan Rhodes goal embraces his dad Andy after scoring on his home debut

Rhodes was scoring for the first time since April 2016 when he registered in a 2-2 draw for Middlesbrough away to the Blues.

Owls head coach Carvalhal said of the celebrations: “It was an emotional moment. They both wanted to work together at Sheffield Wednesday.

“It was normal. I was very happy and it was a nice moment.”

Competition for places up front is likely to hot up over the coming weeks, with Steven Fletcher having completed a three-match suspension and Gary Hooper close to recovering from a quad injury. But Rhodes and Sam Winnnall led the line well versus Birmingham and deservedly got on the scoresheet.

“We have many options (up front),” said Carvalhal. “It is not something I’m worried about. I’m very happy with the situation as we have a lot of games coming up. I want all the strikers to be available. We are more strong when they are all available.”

Hooper (quad) and Tom Lees (knee) are still receiving treatment and are doubts for tomorrow’s clash with Blackburn.

Carvalhal said: “I hope we can recover Gary and Tom as we need all the players. “They are progressing. Let’s see in the next few days whether we can recover them or not. But they are getting better and have given us good signs.”