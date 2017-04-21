Sheffield Wednesday: Kieran Lee could be involved against Derby County

Kieran Lee could make a return to the matchday squad for Sheffield Wednesday's clash with Derby County.

Lee has not featured since the first game of 2017 after undergoing an operation on a hip injury.

But he is back in full training and could be involved in Saturday's squad.

"Kieran is progressing well," head coach Carlos Carvalhal said. "There are very good signals.

"He can definitely be involved in the 18. Let us take the decisions.

"We haven't decided yet. He is available but we have to decide whether to put him in.

"It is fantastic news."

Fernando Forestieri is a doubt as Carlos Carvalhal looks to manage him through his injury issues.

Forestieri has been restricted to substitute appearances in the last two games.

Sam Hutchinson will definitely not be involved as he continues to struggle with a calf problem.

More to follow