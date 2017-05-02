Sheffield Wednesday: Kieran Lee sets sights on more goals to aid Owls promotion quest

Hillsborough favourite Kieran Lee is targeting more goals in Wednesday’s promotion tilt.

The energetic midfielder took his tally for the season to five in Saturday’s hard-fought victory at Ipswich Town.

It was only Lee’s second outing since recovering from hip surgery. The 28-year-old, who joined the Owls in May 2012, spent a lengthy period on the sidelines after going under the knife last January.

Lee told The Star: “I’ve missed a lot of football so five goals isn’t a bad amount.

“Hopefully I can get a couple more before the end of the season.”

The Owls secured a top-six finish for the second year running courtesy of their narrow win against the Tractor Boys.

Carlos Carvalhal’s men reached the Play-Off Final last year, beating Brighton and Hove Albion 3-1 on aggregate in the semi-finals, but were outplayed by Hull City at Wembley.

Lee, who netted a crucial goal in the first leg, said: “It would be nice to get some more (goals) in the play-offs but we will see what happens.

“I just want to help the team. Whether I score or not is not a big issue for me.”

Whether Wednesday win, lose or draw in their final day showdown with Fulham, Carvalhal’s side are guaranteed to finish in the top five. It will be the Owls’ highest league finish since dropping out of the Premier League 17 years ago.

Wednesday, who are currently fourth, have already picked up seven more points than they managed in the whole of the 2015/16 campaign.

“We have broken a few records,” admitted Lee. “Seven points is quite a lot in this league.

“It shows the progress we have made. You can see the improvement is there and hopefully we can keep it going.”

