Sheffield Wednesday: ‘Let’s pile misery on Bristol City boss’ says Owls star Adam Reach

Adam Reach is urging his Owls teammates to heap more misery on under-fire Bristol City boss Lee Johnson when they go to Ashton Gate tomorrow night.

The pressure is mounting on former Barnsley chief Johnson following a sequence of eight straight Championship defeats. Johnson, whose side have slipped to fourth-from-bottom after a run of one victory in their last 12 matches, says he is “ashamed” of the downturn in the club’s results.

Some Robins fans have started to turn against Johnson, with the team bowing out of the FA Cup over the weekend.

But despite their wretched form, City owner Stephen Lansdown insists Johnson has the “full support” of the club.

Reach told The Star: “Every Championship away game is tough. We know Bristol City are not on a good run and we want to add to that. It will be important to start well, dominate possession and get on top early. If we do that and get an early goal, their fans will get frustrated again as the team aren’t winning.”

Club-record buy Reach insists Wednesday will not be taking Johnson’s side lightly.

“I’m sure a lot of people will think this game will be an easy win for Sheffield Wednesday,” said the former Middlesbrough player.

“A lot of pundits will have it down as an away win and fans may put it on their accumulator thinking it is a banker.

“But football is not like that.”

“We won’t be taking anything for granted,” Reach added.

“Personally, I’m not that naive. I have played a lot of games in this league so I know what it is like. If you are not on top of your game, then any team can turn you over.

“We have to focus on ourselves. If we play anywhere near as well as we can, we will be okay.

“We have beaten the likes of Huddersfield and Newcastle away from home so we have shown what we are capable of and hopefully we will bring back the points on Tuesday night.”