Sheffield Wednesday: Lucky Owls! Any Championship club would love to have Jordan Rhodes, says new team mate

Sheffield Wednesday players have been lining up to express their delight at the signing of Jordan Rhodes from Middlesbrough.

The switch was confirmed yesterday afternoon, following a late night snag which forced EFL officials to meet before giving the go-ahead after fears that paperwork wasn’t sent through in time to meet the deadline.

And now that the deal is complete, Rhodes’ new team mates can’t wait to see him lining out up front for the Owls, with a potential debut coming tomorrow night at Wigan Athletic.

Midfielder David Jones has played alongside Rhodes before during a loan spell at Blackburn Rovers and he insists that the striker would improve any side in the Championship.

Not only will he add further quality to the Wednesday squad, but Jones believes the signing, which is initially on loan but will become permanent in the summer, will create even more of a buzz amongst fans.

“It would be a big lift,” said Jones “I’ve played with Jordan before and I know he’s a great goalscorer and any team in this league would be lucky to have him. He will add something to the squad, not only on the pitch but off the pitch as well.”

Sheffield Wednesday new signing Jordan Rhodes on his first day training with his new club..Picture Steve Ellis

STATS: Click here for Jordan Rhodes’ season and career facts and figures

Jones added: “It adds competition. We have competition for places all over the place but if Jordan gets chances, more often than not he does the business.”

Another January signing Morgan Fox, who arrived early in the transfer window from Charlton Athletic, has come up against Rhodes before and believes that the 26 year-old front man’s arrival is proof of the huge ambition shown by owner Owls Dejphon Chansiri.

“I’ve played against him before,” said Fox, who made an impressive Wednesday debut in Tuesday’s 2-2 draw with Bristol City at Ashton Gate. “He’s a good player.

“It is a great signing and it shows the size and ambition of the club. We don’t just have competition up front. We have depth all over.

“We sometimes have two or three players per position. Competition for places is healthy. We all want to play and push each other in training which brings the standards up.”

Rhodes says moving to Hillsborough fulfils a career ambition and he is desperate for the opportunity to help push Wednesday back up the table.

“It is something I always quite fancied doing, wearing the badge,” he said. “I never did think it would be a realistic ambition of mine to be stood here today and wearing Sheffield Wednesday colours. I just can’t wait to get going.”

He added: “It is not about me scoring goals. It is about Sheffield Wednesday picking up points and getting out of the division and to the place where it belongs.”