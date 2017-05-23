Sheffield Wednesday: More misses than hits for Owls in the transfer market

If there is one thing Sheffield Wednesday have to get right over the coming months, it is their recruitment strategy.

Boss Carlos Carvalhal said the Owls did not require a major summer overhaul after they fell agonisingly short of promotion last year.

Jake Kean

But Wednesday invested heavily in transfer fees and wages during the 2016/17 season, bringing in THIRTEEN players. There have been more misses than hits.

Ultimately, the scattergun approach to recruitment did not pay off as Huddersfield Town beat the Owls in the Championship play-off semi-finals.

Here, The Star’s Wednesday writer Dom Howson analyses each and every man signed since last July:

Steven Fletcher (30, Sunderland free)

Almen Abdi

Games: 41

Goals: 11

Rating: 6.5/10

Has been inconsistent. Finished the season strongly, notching five goals in his last seven appearances. Is a handful in the air. There is still more to come from the Scotland international.

Daniel Pudil

Jake Kean (26, Norwich free)

Games: 0

Rating: N/A

Goalkeeper was signed as a back-up. Failed to make a single appearance for Owls and was loaned out to Mansfield Town in February. Impressed for the Stags, recording 10 clean sheets in 21 matches.

Will Buckley

Almen Abdi (30, Watford £4m)

Games: 16

Goals: 1

Rating: 5/10

A major disappointment. Arrived with a big reputation but a series of injuries affected his form. When he did feature, it was not often in his favoured central midfield position. Has much to prove next year.

Daniel Pudil (31, Watford undisclosed)

David Jones

Games: 29

Goals: 2

Rating: 6/10

Fell behind Morgan Fox in the pecking order. His performances improved towards the end of the season but found it difficult to contain Huddersfield substitute Collin Quaner in the semi-final second leg.

Will Buckley (27, Sunderland loan)

Games: 12

Goals: 0

Rating: 5/10

Rarely handed an opportunity to shine, making just three starts. Could not dislodge Ross Wallace in the wide right role and will be wondering why he joined.

David Jones (32, Burnley 1.8m)

Games: 31

Goal: 0

Rating: 6/10

Performed a steady, unspectacular job in midfield. Has had to adapt to the team’s style of play. His experience and game management was invaluable in different parts of the season.

Vincent Sasso (26, Braga undisclosed)

Games: 14

Goals: 2

Rating: 6/10

Mixed season. Filled in admirably on occasions, playing a big part in the team’s four-match winning run in February. Was sent off for a reckless, late tackle at Aston Villa. Decent fourth-choice centre-half at this level.

Adam Reach (24, Middlesbrough £5m)

Games: 42

Goals: 3

Rating: 7/10

Probably the pick of their transfer business. A dependable figure at left-back and on the left wing. Looks a big danger in possession when he is positive and driving at defenders but there needs to be more end product.

Urby Emanuelson (30, Verona free)

Games: 1

Goals 0

Rating: N/A

Strange signing. Has played for some of the biggest clubs in Europe but it just hasn’t worked out for him at Hillsborough. His only outing came as a substitute on the final day of the regular season.

Callum McManaman (26, West Brom loan)

Games: 12

Goals: 0

Rating: 5/10

Never given a run of matches to showcase his intricate footwork and dribbling prowess. Was largely used as an impact player from the bench. Carvalhal admitted himself that McManaman was unlucky to have not had got more game time.

Morgan Fox (23, Charlton 700k)

Games: 10

Goals: 1

Rating: 6/10

Had to bide his time for a start after moving north. Is solid defensively and looks good going forward. His displays tailed off a little after Carvalhal rotated him. Should only get better.

Sam Winnall (26, Barnsley 500k)

Games: 15

Goals: 3

Rating: 6.5/10

Is a grafter and enjoyed a decent year in front of goal, scoring 14 goals for Barnsley and Wednesday. Has struggled to hold down a regular first-team spot. Will be looking to kick on in August.

Vincent Sasso

Adam Reach

Urby Emanuelson

Callum McManaman