Sheffield Wednesday: Morgan Fox looks to retain Owls place

As first impressions go, Morgan Fox could not have made a better one.

The left-back made his long-awaited debut in Tuesday’s draw at Bristol City and put in an accomplished performance.

Fox, snapped up from Charlton Athletic in a £700,000 deal last month, was solid defensively and bombed forward at regular intervals. He whipped in a string of dangerous crosses and will be hoping he has done enough to keep his place at Wigan Athletic tonight.

Midfielder David Jones said: “Morgan is a good defender. He looked positive at Bristol City.

“I was really pleased for him to get a start and he did well. He looked a threat going forward as well as being strong defensively.”

Fox was pleased with his contribution but could not hide his disappointment over the team’s inability to hang on to maximum points.

The result saw the Owls slip out of the play-off positions but Fox is convinced the team can quickly get back on track.

“We’ve got quality in adundance and you only have to look at the boys who weren’t in the squad the other night,” he said. “We are more than good enough to get back up there.”

