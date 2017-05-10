Sheffield Wednesday: Neil Thompson predicts tight Yorkshire play-off final

Owls Under-23s coach Neil Thompson expects their Professional Development League Two North play-off final clash with Hull City to be a tight affair.

Wednesday’s youngsters booked their place in the final after claiming a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Millwall on Monday night.

Neil Thompson

George Hirst’s first half brace proved decisive against the PDL2 South runners-up in front of over 1,000 fans at Hillsborough.

For our Owls news and opinion on twitter follow here

The Tigers scraped through after beating Charlton Athletic 5-4 on penalties. It finished three apiece after extra time.

Thompson told The Star: “Hull are a good team.

“We lost at home to them in the league but we won 3-2 at their place in a really good game. They finished second in our division and were probably the best team we faced.

“It will be a tough game but I’m sure they will be thinking the same.

“The lads have to dust themselves down and get ready for the final in the next few days.”

For more news from Hillsborough click here

The Owls, the PDL2 North title winners, fielded an inexperienced line-up versus the Lions. Injuries robbed them of the services of Jack Lee, Connor O’Grady, James Murphy and Sean Clare. Highly-rated forward Jordan Lonchar was also unavailable for selection.

Thompson acknowledged: “It has been tough with the injuries but you have to be able to cope with that.

“We had four scholars who started against Millwall and I think our oldest outfield player was 21. Liam Williams came in at centre-half for his first full game for the Under-23s and he’s only 18. It was a big ask but he stuck to his task really well.”

The final will take place at Hillsborough. The date and kick-off time have yet to be confirmed.

Follow Dom Howson on twitter