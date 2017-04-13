Sheffield Wednesday: Neil Warnock looking forward to ‘tasty’ Owls challenge

Old foe Neil Warnock will be looking to wreck Carlos Carvalhal’s 100th match in charge of Sheffield Wednesday.

Warnock, an ardent Sheffield United fan, is relishing the prospect of bringing his Cardiff City side to Hillsborough on Friday.

Carlos Carvalhal

Warnock, who spent nearly eight years in charge of the Blades, leading the Bramall Lane outfit to promotion to the Premier League in 2006, admitted: “It’s always the first fixture I look out for when the fixtures come out... if I’m in their league!

“At Sheffield United I was always in a higher league than them, so we never got involved too much. But nowadays it’s always a tasty fixture.”

Although the Bluebirds are in mid-table, Warnock’s men will have a big say in who finishes in the play-off positions as they still have to travel to Wednesday and third-placed Huddersfield Town.

On his last visit to S6 in March 2016, Warnock masterminded a 1-0 victory when he was in charge of Rotherham United. Wednesday, without the creative talents of Fernando Forestieri due to suspension, lacked a spark in the final third and created few chances.

Warnock is a big admirer of the job Carvalhal has done in transforming the Owls’ fortunes. He thinks Wednesday are one of two clubs who could go up via the play-offs.

“I think they could win the play-offs, Sheffield Wednesday or Fulham.” he said. “Fulham are a good side but they’re not so good on the defensive side of the game so it’ll be interesting.”

