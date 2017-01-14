Sheffield Wednesday: New boy Sam Winnall driven by Premier League ambitions

Sam Winnall has one thing on his mind after joining Sheffield Wednesday – the Premier League.

The 25-year-old completed his transfer from South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley yesterday, signing a three-and-a-half year deal at Hillsborough.

And helping fire Wednesday into the top flight is the top target of the forward.

“This is a club that is aiming in the right direction and wants to get to the Premier League,” Winnall said.

“As a player, that’s where you want to be.

“It’s definitely a great move for me, a move in the right direction and it’s one I’m looking forward to.

“When I’ve spoke to everyone from here when I was joining, it was clear that the Premier League was where they want to be and be there as soon as possible.

“When you’re being told that and discussing that, it’s something you really get excited about and it was something I was really happy to join.

“I think the sky is the limit for this football club.

“The infrastructure, the fans, everything is in place for us to be successful as quick as we can be.”

Winnall moved from Oakwell for an undisclosed fee, believed to be for an initial £500,000 with numerous and significant add-ons based on individual and club performance to potentially come in the future.

The Wolverhampton-born forward has netted 11 goals so far this term during his first season at Championship level, after previously enjoying 20-plus goal seasons in both League One and League Two.

And he feels he has shown he is capable of thriving in the second tier.

Winnall said: “This is my first year in the Championship but I feel like I’ve come in and proven myself over the first six months.

“I know there is a lot of hard work to be done and a long way to go but I just want to keep improving, keep playing well and hopefully help the football club.”

Winnall could make his debut for Wednesday in the clash with top six rivals Huddersfield Town at Hillsborough.