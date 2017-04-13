Sheffield Wednesday: Our best is still to come insists Owls boss Carlos Carvalhal

Head coach Carlos Carvalhal claims there is still more to come from his Owls side as they prepare to take on Neil Warnock’s Cardiff City side.

Sixth-placed Wednesday entertain the Bluebirds tomorrow searching for a third Championship victory in a row.

The Owls are two points clear of nearest rivals Fulham with five matches remaining in the race to confirm a play-off place but Carvalhal is refusing to get carried away.

He said: “The quality is better. We have more confidence with the wins. I think we can do better in the future.

“We have expectations to recover [Fernando] Forestieri and Kieran Lee this month. Let’s see Sam Hutchinson also. When we have everyone back fit and together, we will be more strong.”

Forestieri is pushing for a start against Cardiff, having been an unused substitute versus Newcastle United, but Hutchinson (calf) is still a big doubt. Lee is unlikely to be involved.

In recent months, Carvalhal thinks Wednesday have missed players such as Gary Hooper, Lee and Forestieri who orchestrate the offensive part of their game.

“It is not a question of the strikers, the wingers or the full-backs,” he said. “I know we have good centre-backs and goalkeepers but we missed all the links at the same time.

“I know the importance of the links. When we have them, we will improve.”

Although he was encouraged with their performance and result against Newcastle, Carvalhal is urging his team to kick on.

He said: “It was a more connected game. We had more of the ball and controlled the game.

“We showed a good reaction when we lost the ball and created chances. It was the football that I like but we will try to improve and do better and better.”

