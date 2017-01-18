Sheffield Wednesday: Owls are confident Callum McManaman will be fit to face Brighton and Hove Albion

Sheffield Wednesday hope Callum McManaman wins his fitness battle to be ready for their forthcoming clash at second-placed Brighton and Hove Albion.

The winger, on loan from West Bromwich Albion until the end of the season, did not take part in training today due to illness.

Boss Carlos Carvalhal has confirmed McManaman, who created the Owls’ second goal in Saturday’s 2-0 success over Huddersfield Town, will be assessed tomorrow.

Wednesday could move up to fourth in the table if they beat the Seagulls on Friday night.

Carvalhal said: “Callum was sick today. Let’s see tomorrow if he will be okay.

“We hope he can train with us tomorrow.

“He trained yesterday but was sick today. He’s at home so it depends on his reaction. We will see tomorrow if he will be included or not. He will probably be okay.”

Gary Hooper is pushing for a first-team recall, having shrugged off a minor knock, but the Sky televised clash will come too soon for Almen Abdi. The midfielder, who is reportedly on Swiss side Basle’s radar, has only just resumed first-team training after recovering from an injury.

“A lot of players have recovered and we have more options,” said Carvalhal. “We prefer all the players to be ready and to have headaches.”

