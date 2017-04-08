Sheffield Wednesday: Owls are on the Hunt to end season as Yorkshire’s top Championship club

On Tuesday morning, Jack Hunt went for a walk with his little daughter and dog.

Work is ongoing around Hunt’s estate and one builder spotted the Owls defender and enjoyed reminding him that Leeds United are above the South Yorkshire club in the table.

Hunt, born-and-bred in Leeds, still lives there but is determined to help Wednesday end the 2016/17 campaign as the top Yorkshire club in the Championship.

For the full-back’s wish to come true, the Owls will have to finish the season strongly.

But things can change pretty quickly in the topsy-turvy world of the second-tier and Carlos Carvalhal’s side cut the gap to fifth-placed Leeds down to three points following their workmanlike victory over Rotherham United on Tuesday night.

However, Wednesday remain eight points adrift of Huddersfield Town and the Terriers boast a game in hand.

Hunt, who started his career with Huddersfield, said: “It’s all good banter and fun but deep down I want to finish above both Leeds and Huddersfield.

“Nothing would be sweeter than if we get promoted and they don’t.”

There is no divided loyalties for Hunt and the attack-minded full-back is urging the Owls to build on their win against the Millers.

“We want to finish the job but we can only do that if we perform well and pick up points,” he said. “At this stage of the season, we have to limit the mistakes and win games.

“Now is not the time to make mistakes. One mistake can cost you points.

“We have to keep as many clean sheets as possible.

“Even if we don’t play well and win games, as long as we get points on the board, we don’t care how we do it.”

Hunt and Wednesday are firmly focused on their final six league fixtures, with four of the matches taking place at Hillsborough, starting tonight against promotion favourites Newcastle United. The clash, which will be screened live on Sky Sports, gets underway at 5;30pm.

He said: “It’s in our hands. We want to get wins and cement our play-off place and then the season will really start for us.”

Should things go according to plan, Hunt plans on catching up again with that builder.

He joked: “If we get promoted, I’m sure I will go round and see him!”

