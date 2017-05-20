Sheffield Wednesday: Owls chief Carlos Carvalhal denies homesick claims

Wednesday head coach Carlos Carvalhal has strongly denied claims that he is homesick.

There has been some internet talk in recent weeks that the 51-year-old misses his family back in Portugal.

But Carvalhal, the Owls’ first foreign manager in their history, has rubbished suggestions he is keen to return to his homeland.

“There is not a problem with my family,” he told The Star. “It is rumours.

“They come here often. Sometimes I go home also.

“I don’t have any kind of problems.”

Uncertainty surrounds Carvalhal’s future at Hillsborough. His contract expires this summer. Carvalhal is set to meet with chairman Dejphon Chansiri to discuss his position next week.

He said: “I have a very close relationship with the chairman. He is the best chairman I’ve worked with so far in my career.

“At the club, there are two people who make the decisions; myself and the chairman. He is the boss but I’m also here to make decisions.

“I will have some time back home and then I will sit down with the chairman next week.

“I am not worried about my future.

“We will see what is decided.”

Carvalhal, a surprise choice to succeed Stuart Gray at the helm in June 2015, has led the Owls to back-to-back play-offs.

The former Sporting Lisbon and Besiktas chief has dropped a big hint he would be happy to extend his stay.

“I don’t change things very easy when I like it,” said Carvalhal.

“I like the club, the people and I have a good relationship with the chairman.

“The most important thing is that everybody is happy.”

