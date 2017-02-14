Sheffield Wednesday: Owls chief pays tribute to ‘team worker’ Vincent Sasso

It has been a good start to February for Owls defender Vincent Sasso.

With Tom Lees sidelined for the last two matches due to a knee injury, the Frenchman has stepped into the void and performed admirably considering he has played so little football since returning to Hillsborough.

Sasso has produced two steady displays alongside club captain Glenn Loovens in their victories over Wigan Athletic and Birmingham City. Indeed, Wednesday have yet to concede a goal when Sasso has played this season.

Should Lees fail to shake off his knock, Sasso is poised to line-up against relegation-haunted Blackburn Rovers tonight.

“Sasso has integrated well into the team; he’s a player with a big value,” head coach Carlos Carvalhal told The Star. “He’s a team worker and is doing well, like the rest of the team, because he has qualities.

“It is not a surprise to me that he is doing well. We brought him in last season and he did very well.”

Sasso’s long-term future remains unclear, with his contract expiring come the summer.

