Sheffield Wednesday: Owls chief praises hot prospect George Hirst

Head coach Carlos Carvalhal has heaped praise on Wednesday starlet George Hirst.

The England Under-18 international has enjoyed a stellar season, hitting 36 goals for club and country.

Hirst played an instrumental role in Wednesday’s triumph over Hull City in the Professional Development League Two National Championship at Hillsborough last week. The prolific striker, contracted to the Owls until the summer of 2018, bagged a first half double in the all-Yorkshire affair.

For our Owls news and opinion on twitter follow here

Carvalhal told The Star: “George is progressing. He’s scoring goals in the Under-18s and U23s.

“He’s a player that needed a new challenge and we talked about that in December and January.

“We wanted him to play more in the U23s. He is giving the correct steps to be better and better.”

For more news from Hillsborough click here

Hirst was included in the England squad for the prestigious Toulon Tournament yesterday. England go to the south of France for the annual competition next week with an 18-man squad from a mixture of age groups, ranging from U18s, U19s and U20s.

The Young Lions, who will be bidding to retain their title, face Angola, Cuba and Japan in Group A of the tournament.

England lock horns with Angola in their first match on Monday, May 29.