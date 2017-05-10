Sheffield Wednesday: Owls don’t fear anyone, insists Jose Semedo

Midfield stalwart Jose Semedo is urging the Owls to express themselves in the Championship play-offs.

Carlos Carvalhal’s men take on Yorkshire neighbours Huddersfield Town in the semi-finals.

Wednesday visit the John Smith’s Stadium in the first leg of the double-header on Sunday.

Semedo said: “We don’t fear anyone. We have to go for it.

“We know what we have to do. We know where we are.

“We have completed the first part of mission (finishing in the top six). This is now the second part.”

Nearly a year has passed since the Owls suffered play-off heartache, losing 1-0 to Hull City at Wembley.

“The defeat last year has made us even stronger,” stressed Semedo. “We have a better team now.

“We have better players and there is more strength in the squad and it makes us much, much better than last year. It makes us believe we can do it.

“The team spirit has been amazing throughout the season and that is why we are where we are.

“We had a little spell two months ago where the results didn’t follow but the performances were there. It’s unfortunate the results didn’t go our way as we could have challenged the top two.”

Semedo, who was utilised at centre-back in Sunday’s home defeat to Fulham, moved to Hillsborough on a free-transfer nearly six years ago. He was a vital component of the team who finished runners-up in League One in 2012 and the Portuguese player would dearly love to add another promotion to his CV.

Semedo, who has featured on 11 occasions this season, said: “It would be amazing. I was here when we were in League One. By the end of this month, we could be in the Premier League so I couldn’t ask for more.

“I have no doubts that we will end up with the cherry on top of the cake which is the Premier League.”

On facing Huddersfield, the 32-year-old said: “Huddersfield are a good side but so are we. We believe in ourselves and we will go out to win the two games.

“Every game will be tough in the play-offs but we are ready for it.”

