Sheffield Wednesday: Owls’ FA Cup opponents Middlesbrough sign striker Rudy Gestede

Middlesbrough, who entertain Sheffield Wednesday at the Riverside Stadium in the third round of the FA Cup this weekend, have today swooped to sign Aston Villa striker Rudy Gestede.

It is believed Boro have spent in the region of £6million on the 28-year-old, who has committed his future to the Premier League club until 2020.

Benin international Gestede made 19 appearances for Villa this season, hitting four goals, but had fallen out of favour with new boss Steve Bruce.

Gestede’s arrival casts further doubt on the future of Boro strikers Jordan Rhodes and David Nugent, with Fulham reportedly interested in signing the latter. Wednesday, along with Derby County and Villa, have repeatedly been linked with a move for Rhodes.

Meanwhile, ex-Owls striker Luke Varney has penned an 18-month contract with Burton Albion after Ipswich Town agreed to cancel his contract.

