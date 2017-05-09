Sheffield Wednesday: Owls have the ‘best team in the play-offs’, reckons Sam Winnall

Centre forward Sam Winnall believes the Owls are the favourites to win the play-offs and secure promotion to the Premier League.

Carlos Carvalhal’s side, who finished fourth in the regular league season, face Huddersfield Town in the Championship play-off semi-finals.

Sam Winnall

The first leg will take place at the John Smith’s Stadium on Sunday, May 14 from midday. The return leg follows at Hillsborough on Wednesday, May 17.

Fulham, who beat a much-changed Wednesday side last weekend, take on Reading in the other semi-final.

When asked if the Owls are the favourites to go up, Winnall said: “Of course, we are.

“I believe we are the best squad in the play-offs and are the best team in the play-offs and there’s nothing to change my mind over that.

“I also think that even if we’d have been on a bad run, I’d still believe in that as I believe in my teammates, squad and the club.

For our Owls news and opinion on twitter follow here

“I believe that this club is going places and hopefully we can do that sooner rather than later, starting next Sunday.”

While Winnall is confident of Wednesday’s prospects, he expects Huddersfield to provide a stern examination of their promotion credentials.

Winnall, who made his Owls debut as a substitute in their 2-0 victory over the Terriers last January, said: “They have done fantastic.

For more news from Hillsborough click here

“Their squad and manager have done really well. They are a really good side and are going to be challenging for us. But we will go into the two games, believing we are going to win over two legs.”

Wednesday are full of confidence after winning six of their last eight matches.

“We obviously fancy ourselves,” said Winnall. “We know we have got the quality to take us up and that is what we are going to concentrate on doing. We have got a hell of a lot of confidence and before Fulham we had won six games in a row.

“We know we can beat anyone and that’s what we are going to try and do over the next two legs and hopefully the final.”

Follow Dom Howson on twitter