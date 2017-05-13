Sheffield Wednesday: Owls have wised up this season, believes Barry Bannan

Sheffield Wednesday have wised up and are tougher to beat this season, according to midfield playmaker Barry Bannan.

The Owls confirmed their place in the play-offs for the second year on the spin after recording six victories in a row last month.

Barry Bannan

Bannan, who is set to line-up in midfield, having been rested against Fulham last weekend, said: “We are more experienced and harder to beat this season.

“Last season, we were naive and attacked a bit too much really and were caught. This season, we are a lot more solid and know how to win games better.”

For our Owls news and opinion on twitter follow here

The Hillsborough outfit exceeded all expectations by making it through to Wembley last year only to be edged out by Hull City in the showpiece fixture.

“We have given ourselves a great chance to go and avenge that this year by getting back in the play-offs and that’s what we will be looking to do,” insisted Bannan.

“Last season will always haunt us until we get back to the Premier League and hopefully we can back there this season and get that out of our heads.”

For more news from Hillsborough click here

Wednesday travel to Yorkshire neighbours Huddersfield Town for the first leg of their play-off semi-final tomorrow.

Bannan said: “We weren’t really bothered who we got in the play-offs. You have to beat the best to get there anyway. We are confident of beating anyone. No matter what team we got, we would have been happy with it.”

The Scotland international thinks the Terriers are a “solid team” and expects a “tough” test in their own backyard but believes it helps the Owls’ cause that the second leg is at Hillsborough.

Follow Dom Howson on twitter