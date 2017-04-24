Sheffield Wednesday: Owls keeper Keiren Westwood ‘the best in the league’

Owls coach Lee Bullen has paid tribute to Keiren Westwood, describing the Republic of Ireland international as the best goalkeeper in the Championship.

Westwood pulled off a stunning late save to deny Derby County substitute Chris Baird as Wednesday held on to claim their fifth successive win. Second half goals by Steven Fletcher and Gary Hooper cancelled out Darren Bent’s 48th minute opener.

Bullen told The Star: “It was a phenomenal save at that stage of the game. It was so, so crucial. It was a wonder save which probably won us the game.

“Keiren is such a humble lad. If he was sat here, he would probably turnaround and tell you that he was just doing his job.

“In my opinion, Keiren is the best goalkeeper in the league.”

The win saw Wednesday climb above Huddersfield Town into fourth position on goal difference and extended their gap to seventh-placed Leeds United to five points with two matches left.

“It is not about individuals,” stressed Bullen, a promotion winner with the Owls in 2005. “The collective has been phenomenal.

“This league has a way of coming back to bite you, everybody will say that is us home and hosed - and I am sure a lot of people are saying that - but Leeds United have still got two games to play. Until it is mathematically impossible to be caught in the top six, of course we are not there.

“There is such a feelgood factor about the group but the job is not done.”

