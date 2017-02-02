Sheffield Wednesday: Owls left feeling ‘hurt’ by goals conceded to Bristol City

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder David Jones says the players were ‘hurt’ by their conceding of two goals against struggling Bristol City on Tuesday night.

However, with a quick turnaround in games coming up, the 32 year-old says the Owls must also look at the positives.

Owls David Jones

While there was an admittance of an overriding feeling of disappointment at the result, which saw Wednesday drop out of the top six, Jones believes there were elements that can be taken into tomorrow night’s clash away to Wigan.

“It feels like two points dropped,” he said.

“We felt we controlled the game for most parts. It hurts the way we conceded the goals.

“But there are a lot of positives we can take from the game and we have to move on to Friday night now.”

On those positives, Jones says that Wednesday showed some signs of the attacking threat they are capable of producing, though has been seldom shown for large parts of this campaign, so far.

“We played some good football and played in the way that we feel comfortable and we caused them a lot of problems,” he added.

“We played some good football but the overriding feeling is that we felt we dropped a couple of points.”

Wednesday had gone in front through Fernando Forestieri before the Robins equalised from the penalty spot through Lee Tomlin.

When Ross Wallace scored quickly after the break it was expected that the Owls would go on to make it nine league defeats on the spin for Lee Johnson’s side.

However, striker Tammy Abraham equalised for City and in the end Wednesday had to settle for a point against a severely off-form outfit.

“It was disappointing to concede a penalty in a sloppy circumstance,” said Jones.”

“I don’t think we dealt well with the first couple of balls that went in that led on to the penalty.

“We were unfortunate with the deflected goal.

“We controlled most of the game.”

Debutant Morgan Fox, who impressed at left back in his first appearance since moving from Charlton echoed those sentiments .

“We gave away two pretty poor goals,” he said.

“One a penalty, the other took a massive deflection which Westy had covered. But at the same time, you’ve got to make the block if you are there.”

He added: “The best thing about the Championship is we have another game on Friday.

“It is a massive game and we want to get points on the board so we want to get a win there.”