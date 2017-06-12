Sheffield Wednesday: Owls look to act fast over summer buys

Lee Bullen has revealed the Owls want to complete their transfer business early this summer.

Wednesday are seeking to bring in “four or five” new additions in preparation for the 2017/18 season.

Increasing their strength in depth at centre-half is at the top of the Owls’ wish-list and The Star understands the Championship club have expressed an interest in Newcastle United’s Grant Hanley and Middlesbrough’s Daniel Ayala.

Coach Bullen told The Star: “We want, in a perfect world, to get our business done early.

“If we make a few signings rather than a lot, then it doesn’t disrupt the stability of the group.”

The Scot says Wednesday plan on keeping their “cards close to their chest” on potential transfer targets. The Owls have also been heavily linked with Cardiff City defender Sean Morrison.

Bullen feels Wednesday don’t “need a lot” of new recruits to push on to the next level.

He said: “It maybe that we make bids for players who are at other clubs and with that comes a lot of negotiating. It is not easy to try and get business done early.

“Some players will hang off and see if something better comes along financially and some clubs will wait to see if they get bigger offers. We lost out on some players last year because of that.”

