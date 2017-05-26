Sheffield Wednesday: Owls plan summer shake-up

Sheffield Wednesday are planning a summer shake-up.

Fresh from agreeing a contract extension, boss Carlos Carvalhal has revealed he wants to sign “four or five players” to strengthen his squad.

Filipe Melo

The Star understands a new centre-half is a top priority. It is also thought the Owls want to bring in at least one new winger and a central midfielder.

For our Owls news and opinion on twitter follow here

Carvalhal said: “It is important to get the right pieces in the jigsaw puzzle. We know exactly what we need. We will try to bring in players to discuss a place in the 11.

“We have a good squad but we are confident we can upgrade the team.”

Marco Matias

Carvalhal says he has begun his preparations for next season.

“The market is very open and we will try to choose the correct players to really improve the team,” said the Portuguese chief. “It could be players from the Championship, the Premier League, League One, League Two or abroad.”

For more news from Hillsborough click here

Wednesday are carrying a big squad and will look to offload out-of-favour midfield duo Lewis McGugan and Filipe Melo to reduce their wage bill. It remains to be seen whether Marco Matias and Lucas Joao will be part of Carvalhal’s plans moving forward.

Decisions also have to be taken on their out-of-contract players. Vincent Sasso, Jose Semedo, Darryl Lachman, Urby Emanuelson, Claude Dielna and Modou Sougou have reached the end of their deals.

However, the Owls have activated their option to extend the contracts of goalkeepers Joe Wildsmith and Cameron Dawson. The academy graduates will continue to provide back-up for Keiren Westwood.

Follow Dom Howson on twitter