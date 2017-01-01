Sheffield Wednesday: Owls ponder Melo loan exit

Sheffield Wednesday are contemplating letting forgotten man Filipe Melo leave on loan.

Melo, who has not played for the Owls since the final match of the 2014/15 campaign due to multiple injury lay-offs, is attracting the interest of several Portuguese clubs.

Paços de Ferreira, Belenenses and his former club Moreirense are believed to be monitoring the midfielder’s situation.

Melo, fit-again following a knee injury, was part of the Wednesday squad who travelled to Preston North End, although the 27-year-old failed to be included in the matchday squad.

Head coach Carlos Carvalhal told The Star: “We haven’t decided yet (on Melo). He has been out a long, long time. He needs to play games.

“There are a few clubs in Portugal who are interested in him. That is true.

“We will analyse to see whether it is better for Filipe to stay in England.”

The Owls remain in sixth position after their 1-1 draw against Preston.

Carvalhal said: “We won one point. Sometimes the opponent makes it very difficult and that’s what happened. Preston did that to us, they put a lot of pressure on and made it very difficult to play our style of game.

“At the end we had the luck that in some games we didn’t have.”

