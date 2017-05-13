Sheffield Wednesday: Owls promotion ‘would be great’ for Steel City

Midfield star Sam Hutchinson has told The Star it would be “great” for Sheffield if the Owls clinched promotion to the Premier League this season.

Wednesday will be looking to follow in the footsteps of arch rivals Sheffield United, who romped to the League One title, when they begin their play-off campaign at Huddersfield Town tomorrow lunchtime.

The Owls face the Terriers in a two-legged semi-final, with the return leg to be staged at Hillsborough next Wednesday.

Hutchinson said: “It would be great for the city if we both go up.

“You can’t ask for more than that if one club is in the Championship and one is in the Premier League. The city is massive and it is nice if both teams are doing well.”

Wednesday, last season’s beaten play-off finalists, finished the season level on points with Huddersfield and ahead of them on goal difference.

Former Chelsea youngster Hutchinson said: “It would be the best achievement I’ve had in football if we got promoted and I don’t say that lightly. It would be amazing.”

The Owls, who are likely to be without Gary Hooper (hamstring), are unbeaten in their last seven meetings with the Terriers. Under Carlos Carvalhal, pictured left, Wednesday have beaten Huddersfield four times, conceding only one goal in the process.

Terriers chief David Wagner said: “It is time to change the history; this is what we like to do. There will be no surprises.

“Even the defeats we have had since I arrived were very narrow. Small details made the difference.

“In these games, we didn’t get the details right and we lost. We have to make sure we are focused on us and not too much on the opponent.

“We have a lot of respect for Sheffield Wednesday but we want to win this leg.”

