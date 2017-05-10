Sheffield Wednesday: Owls record against Huddersfield Town will count for nothing in play-offs

Liam Palmer insists Sheffield Wednesday’s previous matches against Huddersfield Town will count for nothing when the two Yorkshire clubs collide in the Championship play-off semi-finals.

The Owls face the Terriers in the first leg of the end-of-season showpiece on Sunday at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Wednesday are unbeaten in their last seven meetings with Huddersfield. Under head coach Carlos Carvalhal, the Owls have won the last four duels, conceding just one goal.

For our Owls news and opinion on twitter follow here

Worksop-born Palmer told The Star: “Even though our record is good against Huddersfield and we have picked up the wins, it has only been by fine margins so we are not taking anything for granted.

“Anyone can beat anyone in the play-offs.”

In recent weeks, Huddersfield’s form has dipped and head coach David Wagner was questioned over his team selection in the side’s 2-0 defeat at Birmingham City in their penultimate league fixture. With the Terriers having already guaranteed a top-six finish, Wagner made 10 changes.

For more news from Hillsborough click here

Palmer is unsure whether Huddersfield’s chopping-and-changing has contributed to their inconsistent form but he is confident the Owls’ experience of the play-off competition will benefit them.

He said: “I would like to think it will help us massively. It shows a lot of character to use that disappointment to bounce back and make the play-offs again. I think it will stand us in good stead if we were to get to Wembley again.”

Follow Dom Howson on twitter