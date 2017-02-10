Sheffield Wednesday: Owls seek to turn up the heat on promotion rivals

In-form wide man Ross Wallace has challenged his Owls teammates to turn up the heat on their promotion rivals by defeating Birmingham City tonight.

Carlos Carvalhal’s charges entertain the Blues knowing three points will move them five points clear of seventh-placed Norwich City.

A win would also nudge Wednesday closer to the Championship’s top five, who are not in action until the weekend.

Wallace told The Star: “We want to put the pressure on, like we did last week. When we beat Wigan, we put the pressure on and that was important and this Friday will be just as important. It is about picking up three points and getting as many wins as you can.”

The Scotland winger, who has notched three goals in the last four matches, featured prominently in the Owls side who reached the Play-Off Final last May.

“Most of the squad have that experience of dealing with the big games and the pressure of needing to win,” said Wallace. “We will draw upon last season and the disappointment. We don’t want to experience that disappointment again and we want to go one further than that.

“Points are more important than performances at the minute but we want both - to perform as well.

“We have got the players and when we come off the pitch having not played well, but having still won, there’s still a disappointment we haven’t played well. If we can put both together, we will be happy with that.

Tom Lees (knee) and Gary Hooper (quad) may not be risked against the Blues but Sam Hutchinson is set to return after a two-match ban.

